CGFNS International And The DAISY Foundation Honor Outstanding International Nurse Recruiters

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Mar 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CGFNS International and The DAISY Foundation(TM) this evening honored two nurses for their contributions to ethical international recruitment practices with the first-ever CGFNS DAISY Award for Outstanding International Nurse Recruiter. The presentation was made at a ceremony in New York City.





Sinead Carbery, President of International Staffing Solutions for AMN Healthcare, and Christy Craft, a quality improvement nurse manager at Health Carousel, were selected as honorees from more than 140 submitted nominations.

Both honorees are registered nurses working at health professional recruitment firms and were recognized for their commitment to helping foreign-educated nurses cope with the challenges they face as they navigate their way to employment in the U.S. health system.

Carbery, herself an immigrant nurse from Ireland, has helped thousands of other migrating nurses over her nearly three decades in international recruitment. She is noted for her commitment to ethical recruitment practices and her compassion for migrating nurses and their families during their journey.

Craft leads a team whose effort resulted in more than 500 nurse assignment placements in 2023 alone. Under her guidance, the team also runs transition-to-practice and clinical residency programs that prepare migrating nurses for their duties as RNs in the U.S.

The CGFNS DAISY Award for Outstanding International Nurse Recruiter is open to individual nurses actively engaged, either directly or indirectly, in international nurse recruitment efforts. With a focus on "nurses helping nurses," the award honors those who have made an extraordinary impact on the lives of nurse migrants through their compassion, empathy, and embodying the principles of the recruitment code from the CGFNS Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices.

The award was presented by CGFNS International President and CEO Dr. Peter Preziosi and Dr. Deb Zimmermann, CEO of The DAISY Foundation.

About CGFNS International, Inc.

Founded in 1977 and based in Philadelphia, CGFNS International is an immigration-neutral not-for-profit organization proudly serving as the world's largest credentials evaluation organization for the nursing and allied health professions. CGFNS International is an NGO in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the Conference of NGOs in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO).

About The DAISY Foundation

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from Nurses while he was ill inspired the creation of The DAISY Award(R) for Extraordinary Nurses, an evidenced-based means of providing Nurse recognition and thanking Nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. In addition to the DAISY Award(R) for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 6,500 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition programs for nurses wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers - from nursing student through lifetime achievement, and through several lines of research grant and evidence-based practice projects funding. More information is available at .

