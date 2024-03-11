Faisali Hope For Wins To Battle For Pro League Lead

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)

AMMAN - Hussein play Ramtha on Friday in a vital match as they aim to take their lead further in the Professional Football League's week 14.

The leaders are now 7 points ahead after a 1-0 win over Salt last week, and are trailed by Faisali who beat Ramtha 3-0

and should have an easier task against Ma'an.

Wihdat's chances of playing for the title seem to be dwindling after they stumbled in a goalless draw with 10th placed Jalil ahead of their match against Mugheer Al Sarhan who beat Ma'an 1-0 to climb to 7th.

Ramtha maintained fourth place despite their defeat to Faisali while Aqaba beat Ahli

2-1 to maintain fifth spot ahead of their match against Jalil.

Shabab Urdun beat Sahab 1-0 to climb one spot before facing Salt.

The competition resumed in the past two weeks after a long halt due to the

national team's participation at the 2023 Asian Cup before it stops again for the resumption of World Cup qualifiers and U23 team's participation in the West Asian Championship and 6th AFC U23 Asian Cup.

