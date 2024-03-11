Industrial Producer Price Index Rises By 1.36 Per Cent In January 2024 - Dos

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Monday that the Industrial Producer Price Index, during January 2024, increased by 1.36 per cent amounting to 85.64 points compared with 84.49 points in the same period in 2023.



DoS said that the increase is a result of a 1.35 per cent increase in the transformative industries price index, a 1.33 per cent in the extractive industries price index, and a 1.62 per cent growth in the price index of electricity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The General Industrial Production Quantities Index increased by 1.32 per cent in January 2024, reaching 85.64 points against 84.53 points in December 2023, according to DoS figures cited by Petra.

The monthly increase between January 2024 and December 2023 was attributed to the increase of prices of transformative industries by 0.8 per cent, extractive industries by 4.9 per cent and electricity prices by 0.6 per cent.