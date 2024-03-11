Man Under Interrogation For Alleged Murder Of His Wife

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Authorities are questioning a man who allegedly stabbed and killed his wife in Amman on Monday, official sources said.

The victim was reportedly stabbed by her husband following a domestic dispute while at their home in an eastern Amman neighbourhood, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The suspect was arrested and referred shortly after the stabbing incident to the concerned authorities for further questioning and indictment,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The police official added that police seized a“sharp object at the scene of the crime”.

“The weapon was sent to the Forensic and Laboratories Department for DNA testing and further examination,” Sartawi said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but the woman was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians, according to a statement by the Public Security Department (PSD).

A senior judicial source told The Jordan Times that the Criminal Court's prosecution was notified about the incident and will start questioning the suspect on Tuesday.



The suspect was ordered detained by the prosecutor at a correctional and rehabilitation centre for 15 days pending further investigations into the incident, the senior judicial source said.

“We plan to summon the couple's family members and relatives to learn more about the couple's marital history,” the senior judicial source added.



