Jordanian Field Hospital Teams In Khan Yunis Launch Medical Services


3/11/2024 11:18:10 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian field hospital teams stationed in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, initiated their medical services on Sunday, to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli war on the Strip.

The hospital commander stated,“In line with Jordan's noble humanitarian and medical mission, our medical teams have commenced their services to provide the highest quality of care to the people of Gaza,” as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The hospital director also said that the medical, nursing, and support staff are carrying out their duties and responsibilities. Upon arrival, the teams promptly undertook all necessary technical, administrative, and logistical procedures to ensure efficient operations.

The Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) dispatched 28 trucks laden with humanitarian aid, relief materials, and medical supplies. These resources are intended to bolster the hospital teams in their mission.

The Gaza Special Jordan field hospital/2 team have reached the kingdom after fulfilling its humanitarian and medical duty, with a total number of 44,906 recipients, Petra reported.

