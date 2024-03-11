Dos Reports 1.76 Per Cent Increase In CPI For First Two Months 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, went up to 109.87 points in the first two months of 2024 compared with 107.97 in the same period of 2023, an increase of 1.76 per cent, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Thursday.



In its monthly bulletin, the DoS noted that the water and sanitation sub-group was responsible for 7.34 per cent of the index increase, with personal property contributing 6.44 per cent, unions by 5.86 per cent, tobacco and cigarettes 5.21 per cent, and dried and canned vegetables and legumes 4.50 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In February, the inflation rose to 110.02 points, compared with 108.32 points for the same month in 2023, recording an increase of 1.57 per cent.

The department also noted that the water and sanitation sub-group was responsible for 9.55 per cent of the February 2024 increase, with personal belongings contributing by 6.96 per cent, unions by 5.86 per cent, tobacco and cigarettes by 5.21 per cent, and rents by 4.12 per cent.



The fuel and lighting sub-group contributed to reducing the rise by 1.74 per cent, home textiles by 1.25 per cent, culture and entertainment by 0.85 per cent, and beverages and refreshments by 0.62 per cent, the department added.