Bravo Multinational Inc. (BRVO) To Launch New Streaming Service To Generate Long-Term Shareholder Value

Video streaming revenue worldwide is expected to reach $137.70 billion by 2027 due to the growing user base adopting video streaming platforms

Bravo recently entered an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire assets of Streaming TVEE, Inc., with plans to launch TVee NOW(TM) during Q1 2024

TVee NOW(TM) will offer traditional broadcast television, encompassing cable and satellite networks, through a joint venture with a third party, which is set to close at a later date TVee NOW(TM) will be available for download in the Roku Channel Store, Apple Store, and Google Play Store

Video streaming revenue worldwide has exploded over the last decade, with an estimated value of $108.50 billion in 2024. By 2027, the market is expected to reach $137.70 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.27% from 2024 to 2027 ( ). This growth is supported by a fast-growing user base, thanks to the worldwide adoption of video streaming platforms.

Bravo Multinational (OTC: BRVO) , a company actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors, is exploring streaming to generate long-term value for its shareholders through high-growth business ventures.

Bravo recently announced entering into an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire the assets of Streaming TVEE, Inc., solidifying its entry into the video streaming industry. The company's strategic move establishes the business foundation for the previously announced...

