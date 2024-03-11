(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Fr8Tech recently participated in the Geotab Connect 2024 event as a marketplace partner, covering insights into connected vehicles, data intelligence, artificial intelligence, and sustainability Last year, the company integrated its Fr8App freight-matching platform with Geotab's open API, boosting real-time visibility and efficiency for shippers and carriers Fr8Tech recently secured a cross-border logistics services contract with Kawasaki Motores de Mexico, a division of manufacturing conglomerate Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT)
(“Fr8Tech”), a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process and freight logistics, recently participated in the prestigious Geotab Connect 2024 event as a distinguished marketplace partner. The Geotab Connect 2024 took place in Las Vegas February 14 to 16, 2024, delivering unparalleled insights into the ever-evolving landscape of connected vehicles, data intelligence, artificial intelligence, and sustainability ( ).
“We are thrilled to continue being marketplace partners with such a prominent company in the technology and logistics industry like Geotab. Fr8App has been able to significantly enhance the user experience for shippers and carriers on its platform with Geotab's telematics, and we look forward to...
