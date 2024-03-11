Astiva Health Inc. - Pioneering A New Era In Aging Healthcare

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Astiva Health is revolutionizing patient involvement in healthcare, particularly for the aging population

Beyond offering healthcare services, Astiva is dedicated to creating a supportive health community With patients at the center, Astiva Health is transforming aging healthcare into a proactive, participatory experience

The United States is in the midst of a global demographic shift toward an aging population, with the U.S. Census Bureau projecting that by 2034, adults aged 65 and older will outnumber children under the age of 18 for the first time in U.S. history ( ). With this shift, the demand for a more holistic approach to healthcare has never been more critical.

Astiva Health

stands at the forefront of this transformation, championing a model of care that emphasizes proactive health management and a healthy lifestyle over traditional reactive methods.

This shift toward patient-centered care and the creation of a robust support network marks a significant departure from conventional healthcare models, aligning with the growing need to adapt to the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to Astiva Health are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN