Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Investee, Avrio, Acquires HUMBL Financial Brand, Products, And Services, To Enhance Financial Services Offering

Avrio Worldwide has acquired the HUMBL Financial brand, products, and services

Avrio will issue HUMBL Financial branded products and services, including the BLOCK ETXs and BLOCK Indexes, into consumer markets through digital wallets and web trading platforms HUMBL will acquire the equivalent of $5 million in Avrio shares – a 10% stake in the company, as well as revenue shares of 2.5%, and a seat in the company for HUMBL's CEO

Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered tokens, recently announced that investee Avrio Worldwide has acquired the HUMBL Financial brand, products, and services. In February 2024, Diamond Lake Minerals acquired a 24% stake in Avrio – a parent company with several businesses delivering licensed digital financial market infrastructure and services across public, private, and digital markets.

Through the acquisition, Avrio will issue HUMBL Financial branded products and services, including the BLOCK ETXs and BLOCK Indexes, into consumer markets through digital wallets and web trading platforms. They may also be issued through...

