Investornewsbreaks Roth Capital Partners Announces 36Th Annual Conference, An 'Exceptional Platform' For Investors, Executives To Connect

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Partners (Roth MKM) , a full-service investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors, will host its 36th Annual Conference this month; the invitation-only event is scheduled for March 17–19, 2024, in Dana Point, California. According to the announcement, the event is designed to be an exceptional platform for institutional investors to connect with executive team members from a diverse group of public and private growth companies. The“well-curated environment” at the conference makes it easier for investors to efficiently identify and assess which companies best match their investment goals. The conference agenda features presentations by senior executives from an estimated 500 public and private companies, including the consumer, technology and media, sustainability and industrial growth, agtech, energy, metals and mining, healthcare, services and insurance spaces. In addition, the conference agenda includes analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels and live entertainment as well as opportunities for one-on-one and small-group meetings.

“With the integration of the MKM organization, our relationship-driven conferences continue to reach new heights of productivity,” said Roth executive chair Byron Roth in the press release.“We are delighted to anticipate an even more diverse range of attendees for our 36th

Annual Conference. This conference presents a unique opportunity for growth companies to engage with institutional investors and explore future avenues for mutual benefit.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Roth Capital Partners

LLC

Roth Capital Partners is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held, employee-owned organization that maintains offices throughout the United States. For more information about this company, please visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN