Investornewsbreaks US Presidential Candidate Jason Palmer To Discuss 'Conscious Capitalism And Shareholder Activism' At Upcoming Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) United States presidential candidate Jason Palmer, an entrepreneur, impact investor and philanthropist, has joined the speaking roster for the Activist Investor Conference , to be hosted by DealFlow Events on March 21. Drawing on three decades of experience in the capital markets, Palmer will shine the spotlight on“Conscious Capitalism and Shareholder Activism” during the event. He has vast executive leadership experience at multiple organizations, including the impact investor firm New Markets Venture Partners, which is focused exclusively on double-bottom-line investments in innovative, high-impact, early, and growth-stage educational and labor force technology companies that improve student and worker outcomes.“Over my thirty-year career, I've had the honor of working with thousands of entrepreneurs and tens of thousands of small business owners,” Palmer was quoted as saying.“I firmly believe in the power of small businesses and mission-driven founders to make the world a better place.”
To view the full press release, visit
About DealFlow Events
DealFlow Events is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. For over two decades, DealFlow has created events that feature exclusive networking, education and business development opportunities. DealFlow Events has produced over 200 conferences, seminars and webcasts on a variety of financial topics. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and professional networking opportunities. For more information, visit .
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN11032024000224011066ID1107964303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.