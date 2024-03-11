Investornewsbreaks US Presidential Candidate Jason Palmer To Discuss 'Conscious Capitalism And Shareholder Activism' At Upcoming Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) United States presidential candidate Jason Palmer, an entrepreneur, impact investor and philanthropist, has joined the speaking roster for the Activist Investor Conference , to be hosted by DealFlow Events on March 21. Drawing on three decades of experience in the capital markets, Palmer will shine the spotlight on“Conscious Capitalism and Shareholder Activism” during the event. He has vast executive leadership experience at multiple organizations, including the impact investor firm New Markets Venture Partners, which is focused exclusively on double-bottom-line investments in innovative, high-impact, early, and growth-stage educational and labor force technology companies that improve student and worker outcomes.“Over my thirty-year career, I've had the honor of working with thousands of entrepreneurs and tens of thousands of small business owners,” Palmer was quoted as saying.“I firmly believe in the power of small businesses and mission-driven founders to make the world a better place.”

To view the full press release, visit

About DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. For over two decades, DealFlow has created events that feature exclusive networking, education and business development opportunities. DealFlow Events has produced over 200 conferences, seminars and webcasts on a variety of financial topics. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and professional networking opportunities. For more information, visit .

