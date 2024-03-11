President Al-Sisi Reviews Government's Social Support Initiatives

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, alongside Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly and Minister of Public Enterprises Sector Mahmoud Esmat, reviewed the progress of the government's social support package in a recent meeting. This initiative aims to assist state and public business sector employees, as outlined by recently enacted parliamentary laws, to ease the economic burden on citizens and mitigate the effects of current economic challenges, said Presidency spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy.

Fahmy also reported on the president's briefing regarding the swift advancement of new projects across various sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, tourism, textiles, construction, chemical industries, and electric vehicle production. These projects are expected to meet local demand and enhance exports, aligning with the government's strategy to bolster national industry and increase self-reliance on domestically produced goods.

The discussion also covered the progress of ongoing projects, the availability of necessary production resources, and the status of private-public partnership ventures, highlighting the government's commitment to fostering investment opportunities across diverse sectors.

Furthermore, President Al-Sisi directed the government to persist with the Performance Improvement Plan for public sector companies and factories, emphasizing the importance of continuous training and skill development for the workforce.

He underscored the imperative to refine marketing strategies to amplify local sales and exports. President Al-Sisi also advocated for stronger private-sector partnerships, underscoring their significance in propelling Egypt's journey toward sustained progress and development.