Egypt's Trade Deficit Widens In December 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
Egypt's trade deficit expanded to $3 in December 2023, marking a 17.8% increase from $2 in the same month the previous year, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.
Export values fell by 23% to $3.48 billion, with significant declines in commodities like fertilizers (48.8%), petroleum products (46.8%), natural and liquefied gas (88.1%), and primary form plastics (35.5%). However, there were gains in ready-made clothes (24.9%), fresh fruits (3.6%), crude oil (60.2%), and food preparations (5%).
Conversely, import values dropped by 8.2% to $6.51 billion, influenced by decreases in organic and inorganic chemicals (8.2%), primary form plastics (17.2%), soybeans (14.7%), and wood products (40.5%). Notably, imports rose for petroleum products (24.7%), iron or steel raw materials (80.2%), pharmaceuticals (5.8%), and wheat (20.7%).
MENAFN11032024000153011029ID1107964292
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.