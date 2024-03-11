Amir Receives Well-Wishers On Advent Of Blessed Ramadan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a host of well-wishers on advent of the holy month of Ramadan at Lusail Palace on Monday evening.

His Highness the Amir received HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Their Excellencies sheikhs, ministers, undersecretaries of ministries, members of the Shura Council and citizens.

His Highness the Amir shared the congratulations with the crowds of well-wishers on this honorable occasion, asking Allah the Almighty to bestow upon the State of Qatar and its people the blessings and goodness.

His Highness Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani and HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani attended the reception ceremony alongside a number of Their Excellencies sheikhs.

