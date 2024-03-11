AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park Partners With YMCA To Host 3Rd Annual Girls Empowerment Day In Celebration Of International Women's Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) In celebration of International Women's Day, AEG's Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, hosted 3,000 young girls at the YMCA's 3rd Annual Girls Empowerment Day, which was presented in partnership with Los Angeles Unified School District, Los Angeles Unified School District Region East and LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Event sponsors will include AEG's LA Kings and LA Galaxy, the LA Clippers, LA Sparks and LA Dodgers.

Award winning NBC journalist, Annabelle Sedono emceed the event which had more than 20 Olympic and Paralympic athletes in attendance including two time Gold Medalist Breanna Clark PLY (USA, Track, 2016, 2020), Silver Medtalist, Kim Glass (USA, Indoor Volleyball, 2008) and Silver Medalist Rosalyn Clark (USA, Track, 1976), among others.

Following Sedano's remarks and a celebration of the althletes, a series of speakers discussed about the opportunities for women in sports including such positions as women officials, women coaches, women sports broadcasters and so much more. The speaker lineup included:



Dr. Sharon Hame, Head Team Physician for the LA Sparks and Associate Team Physician at UCLA Athletics,

Victor Dominguez, President and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles,

Alberto Carvalho, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent,

Jenifer Sanchez and the YMCA's PE PLAY program coaches,

Kelly Cheeseman, Chief Operating Officer for AEG and the LA Kings, And Wendy Gruel, former Los Angeles City Controller and current Board Chair at the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles,

Attendees also participated in a variety of sports clinics hosted by the LA Kings, LA Sparks, LA Clippers, and LA 2028 that were designed to cultivate a growth mindset and build the girls' self-confidence and self-awareness.

Separately, the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles honored Tamala Lewis, Dignity Health Sports Park Senior Director of Community Affairs, as a“Beacon of Light” for her unwavering dedication and profound impact in advancing gender equity and girls empowerment in the Greater Los Angeles and South Bay communities.

“For over two decades, Tamala has been a guiding force, earning accolades and recognition that mirror her tireless commitment to uplifting others. Through her leadership at DHSP and involvement in numerous community boards and organizations, Tamala has stood as a testament to the profound impact one individual can make in shaping a brighter, more inclusive future for generations to come,” said Jennifer Carter, Director of Membership Experience & Engagement at the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.

Carter added,“Tamala embodies resilience and grace, touching lives not only through her professional endeavors but also through her innate spirit of giving,”“We honor her immeasurable contributions with heartfelt gratitude and deep admiration.”