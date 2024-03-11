Palestinians Begin Ramadan Under Shadow Of Israel-Gaza War, Netanyahu Ignores Biden's Warning | 7 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Palestinians ushered in the month of Ramadan under constant bombardment on Monday. More than 31,000 people have been killed since October 7 and ceasefire talks remain stalled. Israel has accused Hamas of delaying a truce to inflame violence across the region during the holy month. The militant group however insists that more Israeli hostages had died in captivity than earlier believed. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden warned Israel against attacking the city of Rafah in southern Gaza United States, Qatar and Egypt had hoped to broker a cease-fire ahead of the normally joyous month of dawn-to-dusk fasting that would include the release of dozens of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of a large amount of humanitarian aid. However, the cease-fire talks stalled last week are the latest updates:US President Joe Biden insisted on Monday that the suffering of the Palestinian people was“front of mind” for him as millions across the world marked the beginning of Ramadan. The POTUS pushed for expansion of aid delivery to the area as well as delving into the possibility of a two-state solution for both Palestinians and Israelis.

“While we get more life-saving aid to Gaza, the United States will continue working non-stop to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire for at least six weeks as part of a deal that releases hostages,” he added rift between Biden and his Israeli counterpart however continues to grow, with Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to move ahead with an offensive in Rafah.

Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Monday. He also interacted with his Israeli counterpart Tzakhi Hanegbi while discussing regional developments and the urgent need to address the issue of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and updated him on recent developments in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. The sides also discussed the effort to release the hostages and the issue of humanitarian assistance,” the Israeli Prime Minister tweeted. on X from his official handle to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, the bodies of 67 people killed by Israeli strikes were brought to hospitals over the past 24 hours. This brings the Palestinian death toll to more than 31,112 since war broke out. The ministry doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says that women and children make up two-thirds of the dead 80% of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been displaced since since war broke out in early October. Hundreds of thousands have also been pushed to the brink of famine as Israel leads a near-total siege in the narrow strip.

Hamas is demanding guarantees that any ceasefire agreement will lead to an end to the war, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the offensive until“total victory” against the militant group and the release of all the remaining hostages reports indicate that senior Hamas leader Marwan Issa - known as the 'Shadow Man' for his ability to stay out of sight - has been killed in an airstrike. He is one of the three top Hamas leaders who planned the October 7 attack on Israel, believed to have been directing group's military operations since then.

(With inputs from agencies)

