Momentum Shifting Toward Russia In Ukraine War, US Spies Warn

The deadlock in Ukraine is"shifting the momentum" in the war there in Moscow's favor, US intelligence agencies told the Senate on Monday.

Moscow has made continual, incremental battlefield gains since late 2023 and benefits from uncertainties about the future of military assistance from the US and allies, the top intelligence officials told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee in their annual presentation on the biggest“worldwide threats” facing the US.

“This deadlock plays to Russia's strategic military advantages and is increasingly shifting the momentum in Moscow's favor,” they said Intelligence Agency Director William Burns testified that“the Ukrainians are not running out of courage and tenacity. They're running out of ammunition and we're running out of time to help them.”US intelligence officials frequently offer blunt and politically sensitive assessments at the worldwide threats hearings, and Monday was no exception both in the written report and in testimony led by officials including Avril Haines, director of of the Office of National Intelligence, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Burns joint report warned of the risk of regional escalation in the Israel-Hamas war. It said armed resistance to Israel by Hamas is likely to continue for years and“it is likely that the Gaza conflict will have a generational impact on terrorism,” they said those external events, the report warned that Russia, China and Iran may all seek to influence the 2024 US presidential elections. Beijing aims to sideline critics of China and magnify U.S. societal divisions, the report found.

Their report also warned of an“ambitious but anxious China,” as President Xi Jinping continues to confront slowing economic growth and widespread corruption in the Chinese military.

Chinese leaders“almost certainly are concerned about the ongoing impact of corruption on the military's capabilities and reliability, judging from a purge of high-level officers including the defense,” the report found.

