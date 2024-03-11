Blackwells Questions Disney On Valueact Pension Management Role

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "(Bloomberg) -- Blackwells Capital contends that Walt Disney Co. should have disclosed that ValueAct Capital Management was managing some of its pension fund assets, stirring tensions between the two activist investment firms as they pursue different agendas at the entertainment giant.

New York-based Blackwells told Disney shareholders in a letter that the company's board failed to properly disclose that ValueAct or its affiliates had overseen more than $350 million of its pension assets, according to a statement Monday estimates that ValueAct earned fees for those services ranging from roughly $55 million to $95 million, citing Disney filings for fiscal years 2013 to 2022 with another activist investor, Blackwells is pushing for changes to the board of Disney, which received the public backing of ValueAct and its Chief Executive Officer Mason Morfit earlier this year. In its letter, Blackwells said shareholders should have been made aware of the pension arrangement prior to that show of support.

“The board has repeatedly trumpeted ValueAct's endorsement in proxy materials mailed to millions of shareholders,” Blackwells wrote.“Can this board believe that shareholders are able to evaluate the significance of ValueAct's endorsement without a full understanding of the relationship?”A representative for ValueAct declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Blackwells declined to comment further. A representative for Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment pledged in January to back Disney's board nominees at the entertainment company's next annual shareholder meeting, scheduled for April 3. That has made the investment firm an important ally for Disney as it seeks to stave off Blackwells, as well as a separate effort by Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management to grab seats on its board and push through strategy changes More: Peltz Publishes Disney 'Restore the Magic' Plan Ahead of AGM--With assistance from Thomas Buckley stories like this are available on bloomberg©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

