OCI Card Now Available To 7Th Generation Indian-Origin Mauritians, Says President Murmu, Special Provision Approved

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India has approved a special provision to grant an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card to the 7th generation of Indian-origin individuals in Mauritius, President Droupadi Murmu on March 11, ANI reported at the National Day celebrations of Mauritius in the capital, Port Louis, President Murmu stated, \"In the context of the 'Khoon ka Rishta' that I mentioned earlier, I have great pleasure in informing you all that my government has just approved a special provision under which 7th generation Mauritians of Indian origin will also be eligible for the Overseas Citizens of India card, the OCI card.\"\"This will enable many younger Mauritians of Indian origin to become overseas citizens of India and reconnect with the land of their ancestors,\" she added's Support through Development ProjectsPresident Murmu also highlighted India's support to Mauritius through various development projects. She said the enduring relationship between the two nations, showcases solidarity in both prosperous and challenging times.\"The metro project, the new EMT hospital, the new Supreme Court building, the new solar power plant, and many other India-assisted development projects are visible symbols of India's commitment to supporting the well-being of all Mauritians. The participation of a large Mauritian delegation at India's flagship diaspora event, the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Indore last January, and the participation of Mauritius during our G20 presidency are a testament to this,\" she added Murmu also underscored recent initiatives launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mauritius, including the introduction of UPI and RuPay card settlement systems notable projects include the inauguration of a new airstrip, a jetty, and six community development projects in Agalega. Additionally, an initiative to supply affordable high-genetic medicines to Mauritius was announced Talks and Special GesturePresident Droupadi Murmu held a \"tete-a-tete\" meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth on March 11 to discuss ways to further strengthen India-Mauritius bilateral relations. She is on a three-day state visit to the country and was welcomed at the airport with full honours a special gesture, President Murmu presented a RuPay card to the Mauritius PM. RuPay card services were launched in Mauritius on February 12 this year.

