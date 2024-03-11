Anti-CAA Protests In Assam: Guwahati Police Threatens To Take Legal Action, Recover Damage Costs From Agitators

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "On March 11, the Centre initiated the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. It wil grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. This decision has stirred strong reactions in Assam. The Guwahati Police has cautioned against damages during protests, stating legal actions will be taken against violators India LIVE UpdatesAssam has a history with the CAA, marked by violent protests in 2019 resulting in casualties. Indigenous groups fear the CAA will encourage an influx of immigrants, changing the demographic fabric of the region organisations and opposition parties in Assam have intensified their protest against the CAA. The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other groups have been at the forefront, organising rallies and burning copies of the CAA across the state Read: CAA rules notified: 7 steps to apply for citizenship under 2019 act. Check eligibility, procedure, special requirementThey vow to continue their peaceful and democratic opposition. Legal actions, including a petition to the Supreme Court, are being considered by protestors as a way to challenge the CAA's implementation Dal and the Assam Jatiya Parishad, both emerging from anti-CAA movements, are actively protesting. The Aam Aadmi Party also staged protests in Guwahati CM's warningAssam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier issued a warning against bandhs (strikes) violating court orders. He said that political parties would risk losing their registration for non-compliance. He argued that legal avenues, rather than street protests, were the appropriate channels for opposing the CAA Read: CAA news: Application for Indian citizenship to be made online, says govt“Everyone has a right to protest, but if a political party disobeys a court order, its registration may be cancelled,” Sarma said Police's warningThe Guwahati Police has issued a warning to agitating parties organising“Sarbatmak Hartal (complete strike)”. It has said that legal action will be taken if there is any“damage to public/private property including Railway and National Highway properties or injury to any citizen caused”.“Legal action under appropriate provisions of law including Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 will be initiated against you and the total cost of damage to public and private properties will be recovered from you and your Organization,” it added.
