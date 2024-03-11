Holi 2024: Indian Railways To Run 15 Holi Special Trains Check Route, Schedule And Other Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Holi, the festival of colours is approaching and hence the North Division of Indian Railways announced to run over 15 additional trains on the occasion of the festival. The Central Railway also notified to operate 112 Holi special train services in March schedules, fares, and routes for these Holi Special Trains were released recently by the Indian Railways. These Holi Special Trains will connect cities like Patna, Gaya, Katra, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Saharsa, and Ambalato various regions of the country while around six trains will leave from the national capital read: Holi 2024: Date, time, how to perform puja and moreThe list of trains from Mumbai is as follows:LTT Mumbai-Banaras Weekly Specials (6 services)LTT Mumbai-Danapur Bi-Weekly Superfast Specials (6 services)Also read: Lunar eclipse 2024 to coincide with Holi; Find out what the clash of festival with celestial event meansLTT Mumbai-Samastipur Weekly Superfast Specials (4 services)

LTT Mumbai-Prayagraj Weekly Superfast AC Specials (8 services)LTT Mumbai-Thivim Weekly AC Specials (6 services).Here is the list of Holi 2024 special trains with number, date and route:Train number 04033 will depart from New Delhi on March 22 and 29. This train will run between New Delhi and Udhampur number 04034 will stop at Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, and Jammu Tawi. This train will depart from Udhampur to New Delhi on March 23 and 30 train for Vaishno Devi will run twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays. The train will depart from New Delhi between March 24 and 31. Moreover, the train will run twice a week on Thursdays and Mondays on its return journey that will begin from March 25 to April 1.The trains from Delhi to Varanasi will be functional between March 21 and 30. These trains will run on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays which is three days a week trains from Varanasi to Delhi will run between March 22 and 31. These trains will be functional on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays which is three days a week special train from Katra to Varanasi will run once a week. The train will depart from Katra on Sundays and return from Varanasi on Tuesdays.

Howrah to Banaras special trains will run on March 23 and will make a stop at several stations including Durgapur, Asansol, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Arrah, Buxar, Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, and Varanasi March 21 to 24, on all days the Holi special train will leave from Delhi for stoppages at Tundla, Panipat, and Agra.

