Brazil’S Tourism Sector Achieves $38 Billion Revenue In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil's tourism industry reported a 7.8% increase, generating R$ 189.4 billion ($38 billion) despite uncertainties about the future of the PERSE program.
December stood out, contributing R$ 18.1 billion ($3.62 billion) to this figure, the highest monthly earnings since 2020, reflecting a 1.1% rise from the previous year.
FecomercioSP predicts sustained growth, driven by improved family finances and government efforts.
The PERSE program, initiated in 2021 to aid event tourism, plays a crucial role in the sector's success, according to experts.
Transportation rentals surged by 18.3%, accommodation by 17.4%, and airlines by 12.7%, totaling R$ 48 billion ($9.6 billion).
Bus travel, however, saw a 4% decline. The accommodation sector's growth aligns with a 4% increase in hotel bookings, as per Fohb's report.
Customer spending rose by 22.5%, boosting overall revenues. Tourism prices climbed 12% annually, largely affected by airfare hikes, exceeding the national inflation rate of 4.5%.
December's growth was notably powered by a 15.7% increase in accommodation, attributed to families' greater financial capability for travel and also lifting airline revenue by 4.4%.
However, road transport and travel agencies faced declines, while vehicle rental agencies and the food sector saw improvements.
Growth in the North
December saw notable revenue rises in Acre (12.9%), Rondônia (12.1%), and Amapá (11.1%), with Piauí (17.5%) and Sergipe (10.7%) leading, showcasing growth in North and Northeast regions.
Twenty out of 27 Brazilian states reported positive outcomes, driven by heightened hotel demand and vehicle rentals.
Despite declines, São Paulo , Rio, Rio Grande do Sul, and Ceará contribute over half of Brazil's tourism revenue, signaling resilience.
