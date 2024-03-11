Brazil’S Green Coffee Exports Soar 57.5% In February

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's green coffee exports hit 3.38 million 60-kg bags in February, up 57.5% from last year, driven by arabica and canephora.









February's exports rank as the second-highest in five years, next to February 2021's 3.67 million bags amid a record harvest.



Total coffee exports, including processed products, climbed to 3.626 million bags, up 48.9% year-on-year, showcasing the global demand for Brazilian coffee, according to Cecafé.



The exports of arabica beans surged by 36.5% to 2.8 million bags, and canephora beans soared by an astonishing 551.8%.









February saw a record high for colon and robusta exports, reaching 570,361 bags, marking a peak for canephora exports.























Success attributed to competitive pricing and availability of Brazilian coffees , capitalizing on market gaps from crop shortfalls in Vietnam and Indonesia.



Arabica exports hit 6.076M bags, up 35%, while canephora surged 531.4% to 1.031M bags in the first two months.

















The top ten Brazilian coffee buyers increased purchases, highlighting rising demand and exporters' commitment to Brazil 's global supply reputation.









In addition, revenue from total coffee exports in February grew 47.2% to $757.3 million year-on-year.









Brazil's coffee exports for 2023–24 reached 30 bags, $6 revenue, up 24.3% volume, 6.1% revenue, highlighting global significance.









