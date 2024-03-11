Oil Markets Find Equilibrium Amid Reduced Middle East Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, oil prices showed minimal changes as fears of the Middle East conflict affecting supply waned, while recent data from China pointed to subdued demand.



May delivery for Brent crude nudged up by $0.13 to close at $82.21 a barrel; contrastingly, US crude for April slightly fell by $0.08, landing at $77.93 a barrel.



Phil Flynn commented on the current state, suggesting the situation can be viewed from two different perspectives, either positive or negative.



This dichotomy keeps oil prices relatively stable, unable to swing widely in either direction.



Reflecting on the previous week's performance, both oi benchmarks experienced declines due to disappointing demand signals from China, the top global oil importer.







Brent saw a 1.8% drop, maintaining a price above $80 a barrel for over a month, while WTI recorded a 2.5% fall.



In early 2023, China's oil imports showed an increase from the same period in the previous year but indicated a slowdown compared to recent months.



This trend, highlighted in data released on Thursday, suggests a continuation of decreased purchasing activity.

MENAFN11032024007421016031ID1107964219