Mixed Closures In European Stocks With US CPI And Lisbon Election In Focus

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) European stocks ended Monday's session mixed as anticipation built for the upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) announcement on Tuesday.



This data is poised to influence US interest rate forecasts significantly.



Following a political shift to the right in its Parliament elections, the Lisbon Stock Exchange closed almost unchanged.



Meanwhile, in Milan, TIM shares experienced the largest decline within the FTSE MIB index after the company predicted a rise in its net debt by 2024.



Across major European markets, outcomes varied: The FTSE 100 in London slightly increased by 0.12%, reaching 7,669.23 points.







The DAX in Frankfurt fell by 0.38% to 17,746.27 points, and the CAC-40 in Paris dropped by 0.10%, concluding at 8,019.73 points.



However, Madrid's Ibex-35 saw a 0.19% rise, ending at 10,325.20 points.



In Lisbon, the PSI 20 index nudged up by 0.05%, closing at 6,158.39 points, as Portugal's voters favored a conservative direction after nine years of Socialist Party (PS) governance.



The center-right Social Democratic Party (PSD), under Luis Montenegro, secured the majority and aims to form a new government.



TIM, or Telecom Italia, saw a 4.59% decrease in Milan's FTSE MIB due to its net debt forecast increase.



The firm elaborated on its 2024–2026 industrial strategy, affirming last Thursday's forecasts.



TIM anticipates its cash flow will be almost zero in 2025, with an expectation to hit 500 million euros in 2026.









Milan's FTSE MIB index dropped 0.27% to 33,315.07 points, mirroring cautious sentiment awaiting major economic updates.









