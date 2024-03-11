Unprecedented Wave Of Brazilian Migrants Heads North

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is facing an unparalleled migration wave. From October 2023 to January 2023, the U.S. detained 11,119 unauthorized Brazilians, a 210% jump from last year.



November and December saw increases of 268% and 203%, respectively.



Alarmingly, many migrants are unaccompanied minors, with around 15,700 children crossing the perilous Darien Jungle since 2020.



This route, fraught with dangers, will see over 1,500 arrivals daily in 2023.



These minors are often the children of Haitian and Angolan migrants who settled in Brazil.







Seeking better lives due to economic struggles, many families are now moving to the U.S. December 2023 alone witnessed 300,000 entries through Mexico.



The journey involves a hazardous trek through the Darien, with some opting for flights to Mexico to evade this path.



Tragic stories, like Lenilda dos Santos' death in 2021, underline the risks.



U.S. deportations to Brazil have dropped to 1,557 between January and October 2023, from 4,457 in 2022, after the "Title 42" immigration curb ended.



Beyond the U.S., Brazilians are increasingly migrating to Europe , with 30% of the last decade's 980,000 migrants to Portugal being Brazilian.



The "golden visa" scheme and housing market pressures have made living conditions precarious for many.



Germany is also a popular destination, particularly for Brazilian professionals in nursing, reflecting Brazil's wide-ranging migration trends.



Migration to French Guiana has nearly doubled from 2019 to 2022, showcasing the diverse destinations sought by Brazilians.

MENAFN11032024007421016031ID1107964216