Milei’S Mid-Year Plan For Dollar Liberation In Argentina

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Unlocking a free dollar exchange rate in Argentina is akin to Hercules' legendary tasks, according to President Javier Milei.









Milei proposes a $15 billion injection into the Central Bank to lift currency controls, aiming for mid-year achievement.









Milei suggests early liberation from controls if provided the necessary funds, highlighting economic recovery through inflation control and market liberalization.



Argentina's Central Ban has secured approximately $10 billion in net purchases over three months, boosting gross international reserves to $28 billion, despite a net shortfall exceeding $7 billion.









Milei notes Argentina's monetary base, historically 10% of GDP, now at 2.6%, indicating a severe currency shortage.















Milei highlights Argentina's private non-financial sector credit at 4%, contrasting with the regional norm exceeding 70%, deeming it disastrous.



Milei cautions against immediate economic opening, citing risks like halting peso issuance, which could spark financial instability.



Since Milei took office on December 10, Argentinians have increased their bank deposits by $2.3 billion, reaching a total of $16.4 billion.



This marks a full recovery from the previous year's losses, as per the Central Bank of Argentina.



Argentine banking permits peso current accounts and dollar savings accounts, restricting monthly dollar purchases to $200 with taxes.



Consequently, many turn to the MEP, or market dollar, as a cheaper and more legal alternative to the informal blue dollar.



The bank deposit rise reflects confidence in Milei's leadership, signaling optimism for Argentina's financial future under his presidency.

