(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – Secretary Antony Blinken announced that the United States, through USAID, is providing $33 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Haiti.

Since February 29, organized criminal groups have escalated violence, exacerbating the humanitarian situation for Haitians. Displaced people are struggling to access food, health care, water, hygiene facilities, and psychological support, further compounding their already dire needs.

With this additional funding, USAID will support the World Food Program (WFP), UNICEF, and NGO partners to provide in-kind food assistance, nutrition support for infants and young children, essential health services, improved access to clean water, and prevention and response to gender-based violence, among other critical humanitarian activities. Although the uptick in violence has forced humanitarian organizations to pause efforts intermittently, USAID's humanitarian partners remain operational and continue to provide assistance across all funded sectors in Haiti.

The United States remains the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance to Haiti. Since fiscal year 2023, USAID has provided nearly $146 million in emergency assistance, reaching more than 1.5 million people with life-saving assistance across the country. The United States will continue to stand with Haitians during this challenging time, working to save lives and alleviate suffering caused by the humanitarian crisis.

The post United States to provide additional humanitarian assistance to dire humanitarian needs in Haiti appeared first on Caribbean News Global .