ICAO Council Appoints Secretary General Salazar For Second Term

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MONTREAL, Canada – The 36 States on the governing Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Monday appointed Juan Carlos Salazar, of Colombia, for a second three-year term as secretary general.

Since Salazar's appointment on 1 August 2021, the ICAO Secretariat has embarked on a broad transformation of its activities and operations, ushering a new era for this specialized agency of the United Nations.

“Marking the first phase of ICAO's ambitious three-year transformation journey, so much has been achieved in support of our people and culture, as well as digital and operational transformation,” Salazar remarked.

“I wish to acknowledge the valuable guidance and support received throughout my first term from the ICAO Assembly, Council and its president. I would like to also express my profound appreciation to all our Member States and aviation stakeholders, and, most of all, to my Secretariat colleagues. It is through our collective efforts that we have established a strong foundation for the future.”

“The ICAO Council is very pleased to support Salazar as he continues his crucial work, ensuring that the Organization is able to help foster innovation across the aviation ecosystem at a time when air transport is facing unprecedented challenges,” noted ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano.“Transforming ICAO to allow the Organization to enhance its standardization, strategic policy, and capacity building activities is critical to assuring a sustainable, resilient, safe and secure future for the global aviation sector.”

Salazar is an expert in aviation law and policy, with almost 30 years of experience in international negotiations in the fields of air transport, management, and regulatory affairs.

Prior to his appointment as secretary-general, Salazar had served as the director general of Civil Aviation of Colombia at Aerocivil, a complex civil aviation organization with more than 3,100 employees. He had also served in various other executive and leadership positions in several world regions.

Salazar holds master's degrees in public administration and air and space law, and speaks fluent Spanish, English, French and Arabic.

