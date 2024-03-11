Polish Construction Company To Renovate Shehyni-Medyka Border Crossing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland's Unibep Spółka Akcyjna has signed a contract for renovation and modernization works at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

The relevant statement was made by Polish Economic Development and Technology Minister Krzysztof Hetman, following the ninth meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I would like to thank the Deputy Prime Minister for active involvement and ensuring that Poland's Unibep and Ukraine's Customs Service sign an agreement to renovate the Shehyni border crossing,” Hetman said.

The minister did not mention the cost of modernization works or project deadlines but emphasized that the Polish delegation that had arrived in Lviv consists of high-rank government officials from across all agencies responsible for cooperation with Ukraine.

“This is evidence that we give special importance to cooperation with Ukraine. For us, it is strategic partnership and very important work. Our intergovernmental commission is a good platform to discuss challenging issues regarding close cooperation. We have agreed that such meetings will be held more often, and new working groups will be created in other areas of cooperation,” Hetman noted.

The next meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation will take place on Poland's territory.

A reminder that the ninth meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, co-chaired by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister - Temporarily Occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and Polish Economic Development and Technology Minister Krzysztof Hetman, took place in Lviv on March 11, 2024. The parties discussed steps to unblock the Ukrainian-Polish border and ban the import of Russian and Belarusian agricultural products to Europe.