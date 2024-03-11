Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah reaffirms commitment to UN-led effort to improve the status of women.

RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian young man is shot dead and another one injured by undercover Israeli Special Forces to the north of the West Bank city of Tulkarm.

CAIRO -- The Egyptian and UAE air forces airdrop aid into Gaza Strip on first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterates the call for a ceasefires in Gaza Strip and Sudan as the holy month of Ramadan begins. (end) gb