Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 31,112: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 12 (NNN-WAFA) – Gaza's health ministry reported yesterday that, the Palestinian death toll due to ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 31,112.

Within the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 67 Palestinians and injured 106 others, pushing the total death toll to 31,112, and injuries to 72,760, since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct 7, last year, the ministry said in a statement.

Palestinian sources said that, on the first day of Ramadan, Israeli warplanes continued to carry out airstrikes in various areas of the Gaza Strip, resulting in numerous casualties.

In the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood of southern Gaza, sources reported that, 16 people, including children and women, were killed, when a house was bombed. Additionally, a residential house in the Al-Sabra neighbourhood, south of the city, was reportedly targeted, resulting in injuries among its residents.

Further south in Rafah, three Palestinians were killed and several others injured, in an Israeli bombing that struck a house east of the city, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-WAFA

