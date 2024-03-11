Orban Says Trump Will Not Support Ukraine Financially If He Becomes President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) If re-elected as US president, Donald Trump will oppose any support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said this after a meeting with Trump, according to Ukrinform, Reuters reported.

"He will not give a penny into the Ukraine-Russia war and therefore the war will end," Orban told state television late on Sunday. "As it is obvious that Ukraine on its own cannot stand on its feet."

In his opinion, "if the Americans do not give weapons and money, and the Europeans do not give money, the war will end." "And if the Americans don't give money, the Europeans are not able to finance this war on their own, so the war will end," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Orban added that the conditions for ending the war and maintaining security in Europe are "another issue." According to him, peace must first be established, and "Trump has the methods to achieve this."

As reported, Trump and Orban met last Friday in Florida.