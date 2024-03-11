At Least 694 Russian Soldiers Buried In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least 694 soldiers of the Russian army were buried in the temporarily occupied Crimea, 525 of them were probably citizens of Ukraine.

This was reported by the representative office of the President of Ukraine in the ARC on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"At least 694 soldiers of the Russian army were buried. 525 of them were probably citizens of Ukraine," the statement reads.

It is noted that the number of burials may be higher, as many of them take place without coverage.

Also, according to the President's representative office in Crimea, at least 41 Russian servicemen from the occupied Crimea have been confirmed captured, most of whom are likely to be Ukrainian citizens.

As reported, since the beginning of the so-called partial mobilization in Russia in 2022, tens of thousands of men have been mobilized in the temporarily occupied Crimea.