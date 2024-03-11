Ukrainian Armed Forces Rotation Continues In Tavria Direction - Lykhovii

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The brigades, which have been on the frontline for a long time, participated in the most difficult operations, the first offensive last year and now defensive, are now able to recover one by one.

This was reported by Captain Dmytro Lykhovii, head of the public relations department of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, Ukrinform reports citing Armyinform.

"The deployment of teams for rotation and recovery continues. It is going on as much as the operational situation allows. But it sometimes allows it. And this is a positive moment," said Lykhovii.

He also noted that about two-thirds of enemy attacks fall on the Tavria operational-strategic group's area.

As reported, over the past day, total Russian losses in the entire Tavria operational zone amounted to 392 people in manpower - killed and wounded, and 47 units of military equipment and weapons. In the Orikhiv direction, a new point of enemy offensive attempts has emerged - the Vremievsky ledge, where the occupiers are conducting assaults