As Long As Ukraine Holds Out, French Army Can Stay On Its Territory - Zelenskyy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The French military will not die on Ukrainian

territory, but if Russia attacks one of the NATO countries, the French army may join the battle to defend it.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an exclusive interview with the French channel BFMTV .

"What Macron said - that we can't rule anything out - I think it's primarily related to Putin. After all, as long as Ukraine is holding out, the French army can stay on French territory. But if Putin manages to attack a NATO country, it will be up to the NATO countries to decide how and in what numbers they should send their armies, their battalions, to fight on its territory," Zelenskyy said.

He also responded to the host who expressed fears that France could become a "party to the war" if it sends its military to Ukraine.

"Your children will not be killed in Ukraine, but if Russia invades NATO countries, your children may be sent to one of these countries. And this is another issue, it will be a collective decision of NATO, I have nothing to comment on. But our children are really dying simply because we have a common border with the Russian Federation," the President said.

According to him, Ukraine does not need foreign troops on its territory. However, proposals for technical personnel who can come to our country to avoid sending military equipment to Europe for repair are worth considering.

As reported, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to meet in Ukraine in the coming weeks during a telephone conversation on March 10.