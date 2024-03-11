Robert Downey Jr. Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Robert Downey Jr. won the Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor
category for his role in the film Oppenheimer (Oppenheimer, 2023), Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The broadcast of the 96th awards ceremony of the American
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is hosted by ABC
television.
Also nominated were Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction, 2023),
Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon, 2023), and Ryan Gosling
(Barbie, 2023) and Mark Ruffalo (The Poor Things, Poor Things,
2023).
Earlier, Robert Downey Jr. was also awarded a Golden Globe Award
for this role.
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107963812
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.