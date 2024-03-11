Robert Downey Jr. Wins Oscar For Best Supporting Actor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Robert Downey Jr. won the Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in the film Oppenheimer (Oppenheimer, 2023), Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The broadcast of the 96th awards ceremony of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is hosted by ABC television.

Also nominated were Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction, 2023), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon, 2023), and Ryan Gosling (Barbie, 2023) and Mark Ruffalo (The Poor Things, Poor Things, 2023).

Earlier, Robert Downey Jr. was also awarded a Golden Globe Award for this role.