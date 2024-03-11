US Central Command Airdrops Humanitarian Aid Into Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 11 (KUNA) -- US Central Command conducted a humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on Monday.

A statement by the command said the mission was to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

The joint operation included US Air Force C-130 aircraft and US Army Soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of US humanitarian assistance supplies, the statement said.

The statement added US C-130s dropped over 27,600 US meal equivalents and 25,900 bottles of water into Northern Gaza, an area of great need, allowing for civilian access to the critical aid.

The humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing US and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering.

These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow on aerial deliveries, the statement noted. (end)

