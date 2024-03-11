Palestinian Young Man Shot Dead By Israeli Soldiers In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 11 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian young man, identified as Mohammad Jaafar Jabr, was shot dead and another one was injured by undercover Israeli military units on Monday night near Attil village, to the north of Tulkarm city, in the occupied West Bank.

The shooting took place inside a store located at the junction near Attil, Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported, citing local sources.

The Israeli occupation forces prevented the ambulances from reaching both injured men, according to the report.

They left Jabr bleeding to death and are still holding his body, while other young man was rushed to Thabet Thabet Hospital in Tulkarm in a critical condition later on. (end)

mmg









MENAFN11032024000071011013ID1107963787