LG Greets People On Ramazan

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his hearty greetings to the people on the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan.
In a message, the Lt Governor said:“Heartiest greetings and good wishes to all on the beginning of the sacred month of Ramazan. May this holy month bring peace, prosperity and joy for everyone”
