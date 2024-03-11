Mister Applebaum Marches To War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw“Radek” Sikorsky raised eyebrows last week by tweeting ,“The presence of #NATO forces in Ukraine is not unthinkable. I appreciate the President Emmanuel Macron's initiative, because it is about Putin being afraid, not us being afraid of Putin.”

Sikorski is also Mr. Anne Applebaum, the husband of the Atlantic writer and neo-conservative publicist.

Sikorski added that“NATO soldiers are already in Ukraine,” but would not disclose which countries had sent them –“unlike some politicians.” That was a dig at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who rejects the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine as a possible detonator for a wider European war with Russia.

Senior German Air Force officers earlier this month discussed sending German missile technicians to Ukraine to operate the long-range Taurus cruise missile – a weapon that Chancellor Scholz has emphatically refused to deliver to Ukraine, either directly or via sale to a third party. A recording of that discussion was released by Russian media and verified by the German defense ministry.

Meanwhile, Poland's Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz ruled out the deployment of Polish troops in Ukraine. Poland has denied any connection to the Polish Volunteer Corps , consisting of Polish mercenaries fighting for Ukraine against Russia.