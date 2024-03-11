Indigenous Fire Management Began More Than 11,000 Years Ago: New Research

Author: Cassandra Rowe

( MENAFN - The Conversation) Wildfire burns between 3.94 million and 5.19 million square kilometres of land every year worldwide. If that area were a single country, it would be the seventh largest in the world.

