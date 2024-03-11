(MENAFN- The Conversation) Play a pivotal role in understanding cultural engagement and protecting cultural values and care for Country in the context of energy transition and infrastructure development

Job no: 0060735

Location: Parkville

Role type: Part-Time (0.8 FTE); Fixed-Term for 12 months OR Full-Time (1.0 FTE); Fixed-Term for 10.5 months

Faculty: Faculty of Science

School: School of Agriculture, Food & Ecosystem Sciences

Salary: $80,258 p.a. (pro-rata) plus 17% super

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

About the Role

As the Cultural Advisor, you will play a role in understanding and fostering cultural engagement and consultation and designing pathways to protect cultural values and care for the Country in the context of energy transition and infrastructure development. You will develop and trial tools and protocols to assess and reduce the impacts of renewable infrastructure on Country and cultural values at a national scale. Your work will contribute to providing a clear pathway for the large-scale roll-out of renewable energy.

You will work closely with government and industry, land managers, environmental advocacy groups, and First Nations organisations to co-design a rapid, culturally appropriate, and nature-positive transition net zero.

The Biodiversity Institute is committed to expanding both its expertise and its diversity at all academic levels. Recognising the underrepresentation of Indigenous Australians in the academy, this position is open only to suitably qualified candidates of Indigenous heritage.

Responsibilities include:



Advocate for cultural integration in energy transition processes through expertise and community engagement.

Partner with stakeholders to identify potential cultural impacts and opportunities of energy projects, laying the groundwork for further analysis and strategies to address these issues. Create reports summarising cultural implications of the net zero transition for decision-makers and share findings through accessible formats.

About You

You will be a First Nations (Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander) person who is a good communicator and relationship builder, with the ability to engage diverse decision-makers and communities.

You understand the importance of cultural considerations, priorities and challenges facing First Nations communities in energy transition and infrastructure development and can work with communities and with First Nations organisations and experts at all levels.

You will also have:



Experience applying First Nations knowledge of Country and/or have completed some studies in any of the following: First Nations knowledges and caring for Country, environmental research or participatory decision-making.

Knowledge in cultural engagement. Ability to work with communities and with First Nations organisations and experts at all levels to analyse and create cultural knowledge, build relationships, and synthesise findings into actionable recommendations.

About - Faculty of Science

Science at Melbourne is a global leader across fundamental and impactful scientific research and education. Science begins with curiosity, and we are dedicated to understanding the universe from the level of sub-atomic particles to the solar system. We aim to be leaders who positively impact the community locally and globally, addressing major societal issues from climate change to disease. Our discoveries help build an understanding of the world around us.

About the University

The University of Melbourne is consistently ranked amongst the leading universities in the world. We are proud of our people, our commitment to research and teaching excellence, and our global engagement.

Be Yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -

Apply Now



If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with your CV and Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience.

Please note that you are not required to provide responses against the selection criteria in the Position Description.