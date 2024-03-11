Tejashwi Yadav Claims CAA Notification To Divert People's Attention From Real Issues

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 12 (IANS) After the Union Home Ministry issued the notification of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, in the country, Tejashwi Yadav, the Opposition leader in Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, has claimed that the Union government was "trying to divert people's attention from real issues just before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections".

While uploading a post on social media platform X, Tejashwi said on Monday that the people of the country have identified the Union government in the last 10 years.

"They (people) will vote this time on real issues in the Lok Sabha elections and will punish them (BJP) for telling lies," he added.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister also said that the majority of people will vote the politics of religion.

"They (people) are demanding jobs, good education, health facilities, development and employment. They are suffering from inflation, poverty and unemployment. In the last 10 years, the prices of commodities have increased sharply in the country. The price of LPG cylinders has increased sharply from Rs 400 to beyond Rs 1,000. The budget of the kitchen has been disturbed and lower middle and middle class people are suffering from inflation and unemployment."

"The Union government is providing five kg foodgrains to 80 crore people and it is proving the situation of poverty in the country. This (BJP) government had taken decisions like demonetisation in the country and destroyed small and medium scale industries. It has misused constitutional institutions of the country and maligned their reliability. They want to end the constitution of the country," Tejashwi said in his post.

Following the post of Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Choudhary, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, has appealed to the people of Bihar to avoid coming under the influence of anyone.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, would provide citizenship to non-Muslims (Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, Jains, Christians and others) who came from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to India before December 31, 2014. BJP is always committed to implement CAA in the country," Choudhary said.