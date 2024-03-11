75 CAPF Companies Deployed In Odisha For Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 12 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry has deployed 75 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in Odisha for security arrangements ahead of the upcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly.

The 75 CAPF companies include 35 each of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and five companies of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Speaking to the media on Monday, Archana Shivhare, the IGP CRPF, Odisha Sector said that the Election Commission has provided 75 companies of paramilitary forces for Odisha to eliminate Maoist-related activities in the state so that people can come out to vote without any fear and the elections can be conducted without any hassle.

"The paramilitary forces are already deployed in the sensitive and hyper sensitive areas in various districts of the state... The induction was conducted in two phases on March 1 and 7," said Shivhare.

She said that area domination, flag march and anti-Maoist operations are being conducted by security forces in Maoist-affected areas and other places identified by the state government and the Election Commission.

"We are continuously coordinating meetings with the state police regarding elections at all the sensitive and highly sensitive places of the state. Central security forces and state police are working together to ensure peaceful elections and to instil a sense of confidence among the general public," she added.

Shivhare has been made the State Force Coordinator for the elections.