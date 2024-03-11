Two Companies Of Central Forces Reach Goa For Upcoming Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 12 (IANS) Goa has received two companies of central paramilitary forces for area domination and confidence-building measures to ensure free, fair and peaceful Lok Sabha elections, officials said on Monday.

IGP Omvir Singh Bishnoi told IANS that two companies of central force have arrived in the coastal state so far, and they expect 10 more companies.

Goa has two Lok Sabha constituencies, North and South.

The Revolutionary Goans Party declared both their candidates even before the national parties. the ruling BJP recently announced Union Minister Shripad Naik as their North Goa candidate, while it is yet to decide on a South Goa candidate. Congress is yet to decide on both seats.

All these political parties have geared up for Lok Sabha polls and are holding meetings of their organisations.

Government officials have started to hold a series of meetings for free and fair elections. "On Monday, the Chief Electoral Officer had started meetings with officials from the morning and these continued till afternoon," sources from the CEO's office said. Top officials of the Home Department also held meetings to prepare and maintain law and order in the state during elections.