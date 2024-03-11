'Another Important Step By PM Modi', Madhya Pradesh CM Says On CAA Rules Notification

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, March 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after the Central government notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Terming the notification of CAA rules as yet another important step by PM Modi, CM Yadav said: "I heartily thank and congratulate PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this historic decision."

State unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also congratulated PM Modi and HM Shah over the CAA rules notification.

Madhya Pradesh unit BJP president V.D. Sharma said: "Implementation of CAA will not affect the citizenship of any Indian. It will help the Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Christians who were persecuted on religious grounds in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Jain and Parsi brothers and sisters will also get citizenship."

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former CM Digvijaya Singh said: "Every person in the Constitution has the right to practice his religion, in my opinion this (CAA) is against the Constitution."

The Congress leader also questioned the timing of CAA rules notification.

"Why so much delay?" he questioned.

The CAA was passed in Parliament in 2019.