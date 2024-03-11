Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Reaches Port Louis

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Building bridges of friendship whilst training young minds, the ships of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS), comprising INS Tir and CGS Sarathi, entered Port Louis on Monday, ahead of the 57th Mauritius National Day celebrations, a Navy spokesman said.

As a gesture of solidarity and friendship, a Navy helicopter and a contingent will participate in the National Day parade on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu is the Chief Guest for the National Day celebrations.

Earlier, the ships undertook joint EEZ surveillance with Mauritius' Dornier aircraft.

During the visit to Port Louis, various training activities and cross-deck visits are planned. The presence of 1TS is a testament to the shared commitment to regional security and underlines the rich cultural and diplomatic ties between the two nations.