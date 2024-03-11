Tamil Nadu: Hashish Valued At Rs 110 Crore Seized From Pudukkottai Godown

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 12 (IANS) Customs officials in Tamil Nadu on Monday seized 100 kg of hashish valued at Rs 110 crore from a godown in Pudukkottai.

They also seized ganja weighing 876 kg valued at Rs 1.05 crore from the same premises.

Sources in the Customs Department told IANS that they acted after receiving a tip off that a huge quantity of ganja and hashish was stored in a godown near a prawn farm in Mimisal village of Pudukkottai district.

The special unit of the Tiruchirappalli customs immediately swung into action and rushed to the godown.

According to an official statement, the team found that hashish weighing 100 kg and ganja weighing 876 kg were stored in bags in the godown.

The statement said that the ganja and hashish were meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka.

The recovered drugs were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Customs Act, and further investigation is in progress, it added.